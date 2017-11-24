× Man shoots woman in head, attempts to burn body

THIBODAUX, La. – Officers responding to reports of a shooting this morning interrupted a man attempting to burn a woman he had shot in the head.

Thibodaux Police Department deputies who arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Midland Drive found the gruesome scene just after 9:20 a.m. on November 24.

The unidentified woman was rushed to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and she was transferred to University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Kai D. Williams was arrested without incident at the scene.

Williams attempted to burn the woman’s body after shooting her once in the head, according to the TPD.

“This is an unfortunate tragedy,” Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”