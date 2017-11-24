Last Waltz Tribute NOLA performs ‘Evangeline’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local artists are coming together to remember The Band's famous "last show." The 2nd Annual Last Waltz New Orleans is Friday (Nov. 24) at the Joy Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Darcy Malone (Darcy Malone and the Tangle), Jake Eckert (The New Orleans Suspects), and Ron Johnson stopped by the New with Twist studio to perform a couple of hits from The Band.

The all-star lineup of artists includes: Papa Mali, Reggie Scanlan (Radiators), Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Honey Island Swamp Band, New Orleans Suspects, John Papa Gros Band, Terence Higgins, Aaron Wilkinson, Darcy Malone, Ron Johnson, CR Gruver, Jake Eckert, John Mooney, Johnny Sansone, Johnny Sketch, Billy Iuso and Restless Natives, Dave Jordan and the NIA, Alex McMurray, Bert Cotton, Erica Falls, Mark Mullins, Mike Doussan, Naughty Professor Horns, and Paul Sanchez.