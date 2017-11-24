Hahnville beats Covington to advance to the Division 5 semifinals
-
Semifinal exams: Newman, Riverside try to climb the mountain to reach the Division III state finals
-
Hahnville Tigers blank East St. John 27-0
-
The Covington Lions top the Mandeville Skippers 27-7
-
Covington defeats St. Paul’s in prep football
-
De La Salle beats St. Thomas More to advance in the Division 3 semifinals
-
-
News with a Twist Live Tonight at the Covington Trailhead
-
Covington shuts out Holy Cross 6-0 in prep football
-
Covington man, 66, found guilty of sexually abusing children
-
Hahnville sneaks past Ruston 23-21 for the playoff victory
-
Annual St. Tammany Parish Fair kicks off in Covington
-
-
Hahnville tops Destrehan 20-13 in rivalry matchup
-
Covington gets the big win over Ouachita 35-28 on FNF
-
Covington wins over Thibodaux 35-21 on FNF