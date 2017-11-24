Caroline, the Box Turtle, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family Friday

"Skip the mall on Black Friday and enjoy some family time at Audubon Louisiana Nature Center! This is a Family Friendly alternative to Black Friday. There will be board games, nature crafts, family hikes, animal meet-and-greets and more!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, November 24, 2017

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70128

10:00am - 3:00pm

Free

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Jungle Bells Holiday Party

Come to the Zoo for some festive holiday fun! Your ticket price includes: admission to the Audubon Zoo, a visit with Santa, the inflatable zoo, holiday crafts and games, unlimited rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Train, a necklace with a holiday bell, one holiday photo per child, family friendly snacks, an ugly sweater contest, a second line parade, a choir, a Nutcracker performance, face painting, holiday bingo, and story time.

Saturday, December 2, 2017

Audubon Tea Room 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

1:00pm - 4:00pm

Ugly Sweater Contest Registration Form

Tickets General Tickets: $35 per Adult / $30 per Child Audubon Nature Institute Members: $32 per Adult / $27 per Child



Click here for more information about the Jungle Bells Holiday Party.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Audubon Action Day

"Join staff and volunteers from Audubon Nature Institute as we protect the beautiful bottomland hardwood forest at Audubon Louisiana Nature Center from dangerous invasive plants. Invasive species are the 2nd most common cause of environmental disruption, and we have many invasive species that need to be removed from the 86 acres of habitat at the Nature Center. This park is an important educational and environmental resource for our community, and we need your help to ensure that the native plants and animals have a chance to thrive. We look forward to working with you to help promote and protect the native plants and animals in this important habitat. During this Audubon Action Day, we will be pulling up invasive Chinese tallow saplings, removing invasive "bush-killer" vines from trees, clearing trails and picking up litter. This service project will provide our native plants, and the animals that depend on them, to grow and thrive." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70128

9:00am - Noon

Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes, be prepared for any weather, wear sun protection and bring a reusable water bottle.

Click here for more information and for a registration form.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Winter Camp

"Spend winter break with the animals at Audubon Zoo! Let your child (and yourself) enjoy their winter break from school with plenty of outdoor and informal learning time at Audubon Zoo. Campers will enjoy the Zoo as their playground and learn all about our animals!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

December 27-29, 2017

9:00am - 3:00pm

Birth date must be between 12/28/2006 and 10/27/2013

Price: Per day: $40.00 per day for Members $50.00 per day for Non-members All three days: $120.00 per Member $180.00 per Non-members



Click here for more information and to register for Winter Camp.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo