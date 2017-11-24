3 teens arrested with 2 stolen handguns after Kenner armed robbery

KENNER – Police say three teenagers who robbed a couple in Kenner using stolen handguns are also responsible for an earlier armed robbery in Metairie.

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were walking near the intersection of Georgetown Drive and Dartmouth Place around 3:30 a.m. on November 24 when a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled alongside them.

Two teenagers got out of the passenger side of the Malibu and approached the couple.

One of teens asked if they could spare some money for gas before pulling out a handgun with an extended magazine and pushing it into the chest of the man.

The other teen pulled out a gun and held it against the woman’s head, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The two teens made off with the victims’ cell phones, keys, and $20 in cash before they climbed back into the Malibu and drove away.

A KPD deputy spotted the Malibu a short time later as it drove down Clemson Place and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver sped off and led police on a chase that ended at Ole Miss Drive and East Oglethorpe Place.

The vehicle’s two passengers fled on foot, while the driver, 18-year-old Darnell Nelson, was arrested on the scene.

Seventeen-year-old Cornell Woods and a 15-year-old boy were caught after a foot chase and also arrested.

All three teens were positively identified by the armed robbery victims.

Officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun and a .9 millimeter handgun, both of which had been reported stolen.

In addition to the Kenner robbery, the KPD believes the trio of teens were also responsible for a robbery near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and Waldo Street in Metairie.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this armed robbery or suspects to call Kenner Police Officer Shane Hollis or Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.