20-year-old man dies in single-car crash near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – A 20-year-old Mandeville man died after his vehicle crashed into a ditch in the Abita Springs area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 5 a.m. on November 24 on Lowe Davis Road near Highway 59.

William Meredith was the only occupant in the vehicle when police arrived.

Deputies and EMS personnel attempted to revive Meredith, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the STPSO.

Early indications are that Meredith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the STPSO.