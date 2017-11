Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Wal-Mart Supercenter in Gentilly gave News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez the cool opportunity to go play and test out toys at their store today. Kenny teamed up with News with a Twist Host LBJ's son, Legend and LBJ's god daughter, Kylee who helped test the toys.

Wal-Mart will donate the toys they tested out to Angel's Place, which helps kids with cancer.

For more information about Angel's Place, click HERE.