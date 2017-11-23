Thanksgiving Lasagna! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Happy Thanksgiving! Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up for the holiday.

After Thanksgiving, we always have lots of leftovers, so Test Kitchen Taylor is trying out Thanksgiving Lasagna. The verdict? Not. A. Hit. Thanksgiving + cheese = no bueno.

Thanksgiving Lasagna Butter, for greasing pan 2 tbsp. bread crumbs 3 c. prepared mashed potatoes 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1 c. shredded Gruyère or Swiss cheese 1 c. chopped cooked green beans 1 c. leftover shredded turkey 1/2 c. cranberry sauce 1/2 c. Gravy Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8”-x-8” baking pan with butter then coat with breadcrumbs. Mix together mashed potatoes and eggs until smooth. Spread about one-third of the mashed potato mixture into the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle with cheese then drizzle with gravy. Top with green beans, turkey, more gravy and cranberry sauce. Spread more mashed potatoes on top and sprinkle with more cheese. Top with stuffing then drizzle with gravy. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the lasagna is warmed through. Let sit for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with more gravy, if desired. ​