Thankful for wins; Hungry for more

Metairie, La -- The Saints are riding an 8-game win-streak into Sunday's game against the Rams, but the team is hardly satisfied. Players continue to say they are "just scratching the surface" of their potential, which is a scary thought about a team that's leading the league in total offense (415.7). New Orleans has scored 81 points in their last two wins, and through 11 weeks, they rank in the top 3 in the NFL in scoring average (30.2 ppg), rushing offense (144.0) as well as passing offense (271.7). But the team's success to this point, has only made the players work harder to keep a good thing going.

"Not many times do you win 8 in a row and you win them in a lot of different ways," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "I feel like we've done that. I feel like we've learned a lot about ourselves a long the way. What's impressed me the most is that the focus and the concentration and the energy in practice and the attention to detail, has just continued to escalate as the season goes along and as we've had success. At times, I think that human nature is that you get a little bit complacent and you just think that we show-up and it happens. But this group knows that it's all about the work and the preparation that takes place during the week."

"Everybody's confident in each other," said Saints running back Mark Ingram. "Everybody's just working hard and nobody's complacent. Everybody wants to play well for each other. Everyone wants to do their job. No one's trying to be Superman. I think we're just trying to improve and trying to get better. We're trying to be a physical team that plays good defense and has lots of energy and just trying to build on that."

If the Saints (8-2) beat the Rams (7-3), it will tie a franchise record for the second longest win-streak. Game time for Sunday's contest is set for 3:25 p.m. (CST).