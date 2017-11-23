× Ocean Springs aldermen vote to fly state flag with Confederate emblem at city buildings

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Mississippi state flag that features a Confederate emblem will be flown again at City Hall and other government buildings in Ocean Springs.

The Sun Herald reports that the Board of Aldermen for the town voted to put the flag back up at City Hall, just a week after the mayor took it down.

Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson was the one who started flying the Mississippi state flag at City Hall in Ocean Springs for the first time in 10 years, but he said he took it down because the outrage and controversy behind raising the flag was distracting the town from more important issues.

The vote to fly the flag again was met with much protest from the community and led to the resignation of the city’s election commissioner, who promised the board that other government volunteers will resign because of the flag as well.

“It harkens back to a time when my people were enslaved and abused … a time when we had to go in the back of grocery stores,” the pastor of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church said.

