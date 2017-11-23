× Governor’s office staffer resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

BATON ROUGE, La— Governor John Bel Edwards’ staff member is gone in the wake of an investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

Our sister station WBRZ reports former “Deputy Chief of Staff of Programs and Planning” Johnny Anderson, was targeted for a number of sexual harassment accusations.

The resignation was first reported in a story by LaPolitics.com.

The report says that a number of sexual harassment allegations were being leveled before his sudden departure Wednesday.

Deputy Chief of Staff of Communications Richard Carbo released the following statement to WBRZ Wednesday night, noting that the governor’s office had only just been made aware of the allegations Tuesday.

“We take these allegations very seriously. Upon commencement of the investigative process, Johnny Anderson resigned from the Governor’s Office. The investigation will continue, and we are unable to comment any further,” the statement read. “Gov. Edwards has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and it will not be tolerated in this administration.”

