Celebrate Thanksgiving with Sheriff Gusman in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman encourages the New Orleans community to join him for the 43rd annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Dinner Celebration Nov. 23, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Hall I-2. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office will join local volunteers to come together in service and gratitude for this year’s festive celebration.

The dinner will feature holiday cuisine with Julius Feltus, senior advisor to Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, leading the program as Master of Ceremonies.

Live performances include Irvin Mayfield as well as Leo Nocentelli, Donald Harrison, James Andrews, Earl Smith Jr., Chucky C. and Clearly Blue, Michael Ward, Tony Owens, Sleeping Giant, Rochelle Cook, Gina Brown, Regeneration Band and Father and Sons of the New Millennium (The Batiste Family). The event will also include a surprise guest appearance.

“Each year we welcome the community from Orleans and the surrounding parishes to celebrate family and friends during this long-standing Thanksgiving tradition,” said Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman. “This event is a charitable partnership between our sponsors and volunteers in hopes of providing a memorable day for all. Their collaborative efforts are key in gathering our community to express appreciation for all the blessings we’ve received this past year, while providing a delicious meal and delightful entertainment.”