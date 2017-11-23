And they’re off! The 146th annual Thanksgiving day at the Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Thanksgiving is opening day for the thoroughbred racing season, and the Fairgrounds is the place to see and be seen.

Some make a day of it, others simply pass through for a race or two en route to their grandparents' home, but altogether nearly 10,000 people typically visit the track on Thanksgiving.

The Fairgrounds in Mid-City is the third oldest race track in the country and has been celebrating the Thanksgiving tradition for 146 years.

Families can reserve a table for six in the club house, or you can simply grab food from one of the several concessions, either way it's a day to remember.

As per all events in New Orleans, costumes and extravagant hats are welcomed.