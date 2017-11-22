× Winn-Dixie going galactic on Black Friday with Stars Wars theme

NEW ORLEANS–Winn Dixie on N. Carrollton Ave. is hosting an out of this galaxy event on Black Friday to promote the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi.”

There will be Star wars themed activities including photo opportunities with Star Wars Stormtroopers, face painting, live music and delicious samples.

The first 100 customers will receive a free mystery figt card for the chance to win $5-$500! All attendees dressed in a Star Wars costume will be entered to win one of four $100 Winn-Dixie gift cards.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie will be launching collectible items featuring the 72 Star Wars characters in all Winn-Dixie stores.

The Star Wars party is Friday, November 24th from 3-5 p.m.