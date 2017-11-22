× St. Tammany deputies offering a Safe Ride Home for the holidays

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will kick off their Safe Ride Home program on Thanksgiving Day.

Any parish residents who are intoxicated and cannot find a designated driver or another ride home can call the STPSO and a deputy will drive them home for free and without penalty.

The program begins Thanksgiving Day and runs through New Year’s Day.

The deputy on call will provide a ride to the person’s home, but not to another location, like a bar or a party.

Anyone who needs a Safe Ride Home can call (985) 898-2338 to request a ride.

“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the roads during the holiday season with a zero tolerance for drunk driving,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “The Safe Ride Home program is one more way we can help ensure a safe holiday for all of our residents. Call us if you have to and a deputy will make sure you get home safely.”