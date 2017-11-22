Pelicans overcome slow start to beat the Spurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans trailed 17-2 to start the game, but slowly chipped-away at the Spurs lead to go-on to win the game 107-90. They out-scored San Antonio 31-13 in the second quarter to take an 8-point lead into the locker room, and then out-scored them 37-17 in the third.

"Obviously we started out struggling," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "Always in the second quarter, we seem to get our feet under us. We started to play. I thought our defense was great in the second and third quarters. They got 30 points in the second and third quarters-- 13 and 17-- so against that team if you can do that. Then the defense is really what turned the tide for us, and obviously we got some easy lay-ups. We started to move the basketball well. We started to make better cuts. When we did that, that turned into easy shots really."

Anthony Davis led the way for New Orleans, shooting 11-17 from the floor and finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Davis also moved-up in the franchise record books, passing Chris Paul (7,936) for second place on their all-time scoring list. He surpassed that mark in the 4th quarter of the game. DeMarcus Cousins also finished with a double-double, with 24 points and 15 rebounds. This is the 9th time this season that those two have each had at least 20 and 10.

Pau Gasol led the Spurs (11-7) with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points.

The Pelicans (10-8) are off Thursday before a 2-game road trip-- at Phoenix Friday and at Golden State Saturday.