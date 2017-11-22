× NOPD uses victim’s cell phone to track stolen car

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a carjacking suspect after the owner of the car left his cell phone behind during the robbery and police were able to track the phone.

Just after 9 p.m. on November 21, the 27-year-old victim was walking back to his 2004 Dodge Caliber when 31-year-old Moses Simpson approached him near the corner of Jackson and St. Charles Avenue.

The victim ignored Simpson and continued to his car, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

After the victim got behind the wheel, Simpson knocked on the passenger window before climbing into the car and pulling out a handgun.

Simpson told the victim to drive him anywhere he wanted to go, but the victim refused.

Instead, the victim took out his wallet and cell phone, left them in the car, and fled on foot.

Simpson drove off, but officers caught up to him in the 2800 block of Livaudais Street after tracking the victim’s cell phone to that location.

Simpson was arrested without incident, according to the NOPD.