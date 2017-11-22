× Man beaten after grabbing for gun during robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A 68-year-old man was beaten and robbed by two men in the St. Roch neighborhood after struggling for control of a gun.

The two armed men approached the victim around 8 p.m. on November 20 in the 3300 block of Arts Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the me pulled out a gun and demanded money, the victim grabbed the gun, and a struggle ensued.

Both robbers ended up beating the man and making off with his cellphone and cash, according to the NOPD.