Man beaten after grabbing for gun during robbery
NEW ORLEANS – A 68-year-old man was beaten and robbed by two men in the St. Roch neighborhood after struggling for control of a gun.
The two armed men approached the victim around 8 p.m. on November 20 in the 3300 block of Arts Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.
One of the me pulled out a gun and demanded money, the victim grabbed the gun, and a struggle ensued.
Both robbers ended up beating the man and making off with his cellphone and cash, according to the NOPD.
29.951066 -90.071532