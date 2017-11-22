Love it, Like it, Hate it: Whipped Topping
Let’s be honest, any version of whipped cream isn’t exactly a health food, but some brands are better than others. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the top picks and worst bets for this versatile holiday dessert topping!
Nutrition facts are per 2 tablespoons of whipped topping
LOVE IT | LIKE IT!
So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip Coconut Whipped Topping
- Organic, dairy-free, vegan, no hydrogenated oils
- 30 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 4 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar
- Water, organic coconut oil, tapioca syrup, cane syrup, pea protein, guar gum, sunflower lecithin…
Truwhip – Tub or Decorator Bag
- 100% natural, 70% organic, no hydrogenated oils
- 35 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar
- Water, tapioca syrup, palm kernel oil, cane sugar, organic palm kernel oil
HATE IT!
All are primarily hydrogenated oils, corn syrup, liquid sugar and/or high fructose corn syrup
ReddiWhip
- 5 calories – 0 sat fat – 1 gram carbohydrate – less than 1 gram sugar
- Milk, liquid sugar, cream, nonfat milk, molasses, caramel…
Cool Whip Original
- 25 calories – 1.5 gram sat fat – 2 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar
- Hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, skim milk
Cool Whip Lite
“50% less fat than average whipped topping”
- 20 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 1 gram sugar
- Corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil
Cool Whip Sugar Free
- 20 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 0 sugar
- Corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil; artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium and aspartame
Cool Whip Free | “Fat free whipped topping”
- 15 calories – 0 sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 1 grams sugar
- Corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup
