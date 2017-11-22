× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Whipped Topping

Let’s be honest, any version of whipped cream isn’t exactly a health food, but some brands are better than others. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the top picks and worst bets for this versatile holiday dessert topping!

Nutrition facts are per 2 tablespoons of whipped topping

LOVE IT | LIKE IT!

So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip Coconut Whipped Topping

Organic, dairy-free, vegan, no hydrogenated oils

30 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 4 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar

Water, organic coconut oil, tapioca syrup, cane syrup, pea protein, guar gum, sunflower lecithin…

Truwhip – Tub or Decorator Bag

100% natural, 70% organic, no hydrogenated oils

35 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar

Water, tapioca syrup, palm kernel oil, cane sugar, organic palm kernel oil

HATE IT!

All are primarily hydrogenated oils, corn syrup, liquid sugar and/or high fructose corn syrup

ReddiWhip

5 calories – 0 sat fat – 1 gram carbohydrate – less than 1 gram sugar

Milk, liquid sugar, cream, nonfat milk, molasses, caramel…

Cool Whip Original

25 calories – 1.5 gram sat fat – 2 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams sugar

Hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, skim milk

Cool Whip Lite

“50% less fat than average whipped topping”

20 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 1 gram sugar

Corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil

Cool Whip Sugar Free

20 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 0 sugar

Corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil; artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium and aspartame

Cool Whip Free | “Fat free whipped topping”

15 calories – 0 sat fat – 3 grams carbohydrate – 1 grams sugar

Corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup

