‘I was beaten senseless’: Mississippi man spent 11 months held captive by North Korea

CARRIERE, Miss. -- The year was 1968. Tension between the U.S. and North Korea was high, with two leaders not knowing if the other might start a war.

Sound familiar? That was the situation President Lyndon B. Johnson faced.

It was the same year that North Korea captured the U.S.S. Pueblo, a Navy spy ship. There were 82 men aboard that ship, and they were held prisoner in North Korea for almost a year.

One of those former prisoners is Dunnie Tuck (his friends call him Friar Tuck), who lives in Pearl River County, Mississippi.

"All these boats had sailors pointing their AK-47s at us and going boom, boom, just circling us the whole time for about an hour," Tuck recalled in an interview with WGNO-News with a Twist.

Tuck was one of two civilian oceanographers on the U.S.S. Pueblo taking underwater measurements that could be useful to Navy submarines.

Just 10 days into the mission, the Pueblo and its crew were forced to surrender.

The North Koreans claimed the Pueblo had been in North Korean waters -- and the guards would do anything to get a confession.

"Major beatings with chairs, rifles, broom sticks," Tuck remembered. "I had two chairs broken over my head over the period. I was beaten senseless twice with the chairs."

Tuck said he survived better than most of his shipmates because he'd had survival training in the Army.

Still, he can't imagine that President Trump would allow 82 American citizens to spend 11 months locked up in North Korea.

"They would be given an ultimatum, so that would not happen now," he said.

For Tuck, his experience with the U.S.S. Pueblo was a turning point for the better.

Back in the states, he wound up meeting and marrying the love of his life.

He has no ill-will toward his captors, he said. They were just doing what they were ordered to do.

In fact, he jokes about what he would do if one of his former guards were to visit him today.

"I'd take him to a bar, buy him a beer, and then break the bottle over his head," Tuck said with a smile.

In January, Tuck and the rest of the surviving Pueblo crew will hold a reunion in Pueblo, Colorado.