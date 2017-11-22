How to keep weight off without diet or exercise

NEW ORLEANS -- During the holidays we tend to over eat and pack on a few extra pounds. If you're not a fan of the gym or dieting, here are four tips to help you keep weight off this holiday season.
- Use smaller plates. Decades ago, plates were created smaller than they are now, meaning people ate less. This Thanksgiving try serving yourself on a smaller plate so your eyes can't be bigger than your stomach!
- Drink more water. One study found that drinking two cups of water before a meal can reduce your appetite.
- Eat without electronic distractions. Focusing on your food can help you realize how full you are when you're eating, instead of mindlessly consuming more calories than necessary.
- Spice up your food. It's proven that eating jalapenos and other spicy foods can help speed up your metabolism.