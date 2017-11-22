How to keep weight off without diet or exercise

NEW ORLEANS -- During the holidays we tend to over eat and pack on a few extra pounds. If you're not a fan of the gym or dieting, here are four tips to help you keep weight off this holiday season.

  1. Use smaller plates. Decades ago, plates were created smaller than they are now, meaning people ate less. This Thanksgiving try serving yourself on a smaller plate so your eyes can't be bigger than your stomach!
  2. Drink more water. One study found that drinking two cups of water before a meal can reduce your appetite.
  3. Eat without electronic distractions. Focusing on your food can help you realize how full you are when you're eating, instead of mindlessly consuming more calories than necessary.
  4. Spice up your food. It's proven that eating jalapenos and other spicy foods can help speed up your metabolism.
