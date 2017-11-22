× Get the Skinny: Thanksgiving | Last-minute quick fixes for Thanksgiving Dinner

Tons of effort goes into many a Thanksgiving meal. But even if you’re not the one hosting the dinner, chances are you’re bringing a side dish or dessert. So if you’re looking for something that’s super simple but still looks and taste delicious, here are three easy – and nutritious – last-minute dishes.

Appetizer | Thai Curry Butternut Squash Soup

2 (32-ounce) cartons lower-sodium butternut squash soup + 8 scoops Lonolife Thai Curry bone broth.

Combine soup and bone broth in a medium saucepan and whisk until well-combined. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to simmer for 5 minutes.

Per cup: 150 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 640 mg sodium, 21 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 11 grams protein.

##

Side Dish | Sweet & Savory Beet Salad

Spiralized beet noodles tossed with Hanley’s Strawberry Vinaigrette. Top with crumbled goat cheese & fresh basil.

Per half-cup serving: 115 calories, 6.5 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 200 mg sodium, 9.5 grams carbohydrate, 1.5 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 6 grams protein

##

Dessert | Berry Trifle

Layer trifle dish or single-serving glasses with alternating layers of strawberries, raspberries and natural whipped topping (e.g. TruWhip or SoDelicious), topped with pomegranate seeds.

Per serving: 50 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 0 sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 0 protein.

##

