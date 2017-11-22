D.E.T. Dream Foundation gives back in the Lower 9th Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Residents of the Lower 9th Ward were treated to turkey and all the fixings by native son DJ Ro's Don't Even Trip Dream Foundation.

DJ Ro Watts is a longtime Q-93 DJ, born and raised in the Lower 9 and he told us that the entertainment industry doesn't always get good press, and that he hoped to inspire others to give as well.

"We have so much negativity in the world, especially the music business, the rappers and all that. They got the bad rap and all of that all the time so we're just trying to show the other side of the game," said Watts.

The D.E.T. Dream Foundation's Thanksgiving giveaway got some help with this year from Cajun Seafood, Walmart, and a host of anonymous sponsors.