Big news about the Wheel of Justice

METAIRIE, LA -- Since it's Thanksgiving time, we thought we'd say thanks to all the police officers and sheriff's deputies who have worked hard to send criminals to jail.

And another round of applause goes to all the neighbors and concerned citizens who saw something suspicious and phoned in a tip to CrimeStoppers.

We also wanted to update everyone on some of the cases that we've featured on our Wheel of Justice reports. Turns out, a lot of cases are now closed. In fact, as we tally up the cases over the years, 363 people have now landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

There's no way the Wheel of Justice can take credit for all the busts. Good police work and tips from everyday people to CrimeStoppers are more important. But we're going to keep doing our part, so you do yours!

If you see something suspicious, call your local police department. If you have information about a crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a CrimeStoppers cash reward.

So let's hear it for safe neighborhoods and 363 arrests!