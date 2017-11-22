Applications being accepted for community-police mediators in New Orleans
New Orleans – The Office of the Independent Police Monitor is accepting applications for new mediators with its Community-Police Mediation Program.
The goal of the program is to improve relationships between the community and the New Orleans Police Department.
The CPMP says it will select 12 new residents to join the program and desires the following characteristics in applicants:
- New Orleans residency
- Availability to serve as mediator
- Must be able to attend required, free training (March 9-11 and March 16-18, 2018)
- Ability to communicate and listen
- Ability to demonstrate competence, composure, and neutrality
Mediators receive a $75 stipend per mediation.
The link to the application is here.