Applications being accepted for community-police mediators in New Orleans

New Orleans – The Office of the Independent Police Monitor is accepting applications for new mediators with its Community-Police Mediation Program.

The goal of the program is to improve relationships between the community and the New Orleans Police Department.

The CPMP says it will select 12 new residents to join the program and desires the following characteristics in applicants:

New Orleans residency

Availability to serve as mediator

Must be able to attend required, free training (March 9-11 and March 16-18, 2018)

Ability to communicate and listen

Ability to demonstrate competence, composure, and neutrality

Mediators receive a $75 stipend per mediation.

The link to the application is here.