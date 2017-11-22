× All in: Vaccaro says he will return for Saints vs Rams Sunday

Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro says he will play Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Vaccaro spoke with reporters Wednesday after practice. He says he is “100 percent.” He missed the last two games with a groin injury

The Saints do not plan to release their Wednesday injury report until about 6 pm central time Wednesday, about the same time the Rams do.

The Saints will likely be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

"I think Lattimore is star," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on his conference call with New Orleans reporters. "He's a special player I can't say enough good things. I've been extremely impressed with him watching the tape so far this week."

A Saints win over the Rams would be their 9th straight, tying the second longest streak in franchise history.

A Saints win would clinch the club's first winning season since 2013.