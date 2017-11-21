Would you eat it? Bacon Stuffing Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor tried out her own invention: Bacon-wrapped Stuffing Donuts. The gang all loved it!

Stuffing Donuts

Leftover stuffing

1 large egg per cup of stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Bacon

Combine stuffing and eggs, it's easiest if you do with your hands.

Line baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Use nonstick cooking spray.

Form mixture into donut shapes on sheet and freeze for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375.

Wrap with bacon.

Brush on cranberry sauce.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

