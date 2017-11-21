Treme jazz museum petite but powerful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Our city has give a number of contributions to the world, not the least of which is jazz.

How the music originated is the subject of a cozy new museum in Treme.

Alvin Jackson, historian and curator of the museum explains, We're "Treme's Petit Jazz Museum." Less than 500 square feet, but 200 plus years of history of the music and it's evolution from West Africa, through the Caribbean, and voila here we are.

The major difference between the other museums and ourselves is that if you want to see a real document that says this is Ray Charles at the Dew Drop Inn, we've got that. Others don't have that, If you want to hear a real narrative of the connectivity, we can do that and they don't offer that.

I hope visitors leave with much more knowledge than they brought into the door, and would go home and spread the gospel of yes, there is an evolutionary story told about jazz, ragtime's participants and the major players.

It's all interconnected.

When we connect the dots between the djembe drum and the afro-creole like Paul Sylvester's great great grandfather Eugene McCarthy, who studied in Paris, classical music, and we bridge that gap."