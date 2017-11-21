× Top Box Office movies to see this week!

NEW ORLEANS — It was pretty obvious at what was number one at the box office this week but let’s countdown starting with #3.

After being number one at the box office for two weekends in a row, Disney & Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok was placed at #3. The film has grossed $739 million up to today. The Tomatometer score from rotten tomatoes had 93% and 90% of moviegoers who liked the film.

At #2 at the box office is the film, Wonder. The film that stars Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, and Izabela Vidovic grossed just over $27 million on opening weekend. Wonder scored an 86% on the Tomatometer and 91% of moviegoers who like the film. Critics say “Wonder doesn’t shy away from its bestselling source material’s sentiment, but this well-acted and overall winsome drama earns its tugs at the heartstrings.”

Standing strong at #1 at the box office this week is another superhero flick called Justice League. The film finished strong on opening weekend grossing $278 million worldwide. The Tomatometer gave the film only 40% and 84% of moviegoers liked the film. Critics say “Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn’t enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.”

Have fun at the movies!