Thousands to attend the annual turkey giveaway in Central City

NEW ORLEANS -- Cash Money Records and the founders Bryan 'Birdman'Williams and Ronald Williams continued their annual Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday afternoon. This is their 21st year of giving to the community. Families received Thanksgiving food items like turkeys and can goods all in one bag. Cash Money Records has given away thousands of turkeys in New Orleans, New York, and Miami.

The line was backed up nearly three blocks in Central City with folks standing in line for hours waiting to receive their Thanksgiving food. 1,800 people are expected to walk away with food on the table for the Thanksgiving holiday.