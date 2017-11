× Thanksgiving tweets that perfectly sum up the painful side of Turkey Day

NEW ORLEANS — Hey, it ain’t easy cooking a massive meal, putting up with relatives, staying on your diet or wrangling the kids.

If you’re feeling a bit stressed this Thanksgiving, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

We’ve got some holiday-related comic relief, just when you need it most.

MOTHER-IN-LAW: There are Thanksgiving leftovers in the freezer ME: Thanks but I…quit cold turkey MIL: I never wanted you in this family — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) October 6, 2017

One of my biggest fears is that I'll marry into a family that runs 5ks on holidays — Natalia Skrodzki (@xNatata) December 24, 2016

The second hardest thing about spending Thanksgiving at my MIL's house is resisting the urge to tweet hilarious childhood photos of my wife. — Audrey Coulthurst (@audwrites) November 26, 2016

In-laws are both gone. It's FINALLY my turn to make Thanksgiving dinner the way I want to! *Researches which Chinese restaurants deliver* — Bianca LaVagina (@AnitaHelmet) November 24, 2014

Having two thanksgiving dinners in one day is a byproduct of marriage that I am not mentally or physically prepared for — Clayton J. De Fur (@claytondefur) November 24, 2016

[Thanksgiving at the In-laws] Me (patting wife’s belly): “Remember you’re eating for two now” Mother-in-law (smiling): “You mean…” Me: “That’s right. She’s got a tapeworm” — 🇺🇸Frank Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@WheelTod) November 13, 2017

Recipe for best post Thanksgiving breakfast: make a bowl of organic oatmeal. Next, throw oatmeal in garbage and eat two slices of pie — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 27, 2015

My husband and I make a good team. I'm about to start cooking Thanksgiving dinner, and he's taking the batteries out of the smoke detectors. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) November 23, 2016

Do your parents like Jell-O shots? -Me trying to make a shopping list for Thanksgiving. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 16, 2016

Driving hrs to see inlaws,spending an entire day making a feast my kids will gag over,then cleaning? Of course I'm excited ab Thanksgiving! — Salty Mermaid (@Jenn_H_Scott) November 16, 2016

*builds time machine*

*travels back to first Thanksgiving*

*slaps cranberries out of pilgrim's hand*

You're not making this a thing — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 27, 2014

Me: Everyone at work is sick.

Wife: Don't YOU get sick. We're going to my mom's for Thanksgiving.

Me [to coworker]: Spit on me right now. — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) November 23, 2016

If I never wake up from this food coma, please tell my family I died doing what I love. #Thanksgiving — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 29, 2013

My mother asked what I was going to make this year for Thanksgiving and I said, "a scene." — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) November 20, 2015