Thanksgiving gelato for your dogs

NEW ORLEANS– Sucre and Salon by Sucre have teamed up for a month-long fundraising campaign known as “Pawlidays Fundraiser” to benefit furry friends at the Louisiana SPCA. They are doing so with an assortment of treats and cocktails that will be donated to support LASPCA’s mission of promoting and protecting the well being of our furry friends living in Louisiana.

One special item they are offering to raise money is the all-new “Pupelato Gelato.” It’s a dog and human friendly peanut butter and bacon gelato, that’s available for purchase. Dogs love it just as much as their humans do! This fundraising campaign lasts until the end of November. This campaign was spearheaded by Tariq Hanna, Sucre co-founder and Salon Executive Chef.

