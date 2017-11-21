× Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

LORANGER, La. — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened this morning in Loranger, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Lanier Creek Road, where the shooting occurred.

The suspect who was shot has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

State Police is in charge of the investigation.