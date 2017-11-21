× Semifinal exams: Newman, Riverside try to climb the mountain to reach the Division III state finals

Newman and Riverside are one victory each from a rematch in the state Division III championship game.

But, both have big tests in the semifinals.

Newman, 11-0, takes on one loss Catholic New Iberia Friday at 7 pm uptown at Michael Lupin Field. At the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club, head coach Nelson Stewart said his team is a one without stars. And, that said Stewart is a reason for their success.

Riverside, 5-4, takes on 10-0 Notre Dame in Crowley Friday night.

The Rebels, defending state champions, are aiming for the first back to back football titles in school history. Here's Riverside Academy head coach Chris Lachney.

Catholic New Iberia's one loss is 37-0 to Notre Dame.

The winners meet in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday December 7th at 7 pm in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic.