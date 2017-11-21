Saints feeling extra thankful this year, hand out Turkeys at YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Tuesday was Saintsgiving, at the YMCA on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Hundreds of fans gathered to get free Turkeys from members of the New Orleans Saints, and all the Thanksgiving day fixings.

"It's incredible to see the amount of support," said wide receiver Brandon Coleman. "Their energy is contagious. We give them energy, and they give it back to us on game day and that's what keeps us going, it's awesome to be able to give back to them this week."

The team received a warm welcome per usual, but quarterback Drew Brees says it's the community they have to thank.

"Winning makes us all feel really excited about what we have, and what we're building and obviously gets the community excited, gets the dome rockin' on Sundays, and I think everyone has an extra pep in their step throughout the week when we win," said Brees. "You know obviously this community here is extremely excited about success, you know a lot of people with high expectations and high aspirations, just like we have."

All of the Brees boys, and Brittany Brees showed up to pass out Turkeys today.