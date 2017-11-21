North Shore officers find 3 pounds of pot, crack, gun at felon’s home in Lacombe

LACOMBE, La.- After spending a month investigating a convicted felon they thought was selling drugs out of his home, officers in St. Tammany Parish discovered three pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, pills, and a handgun inside the felon’s home.

The Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department, and Slidell Police Department, began monitoring 31-year-old Anthony Foster’s home on N. 31st Street in late October, according to the STPSO.

After reports of a disturbance at Foster’s home on November 14, responding officers found drugs in plain sight and proceeded to obtain a search warrant for the rest of the residence.

Officers found approximately three pounds of high grade marijuana, 13 grams of cocaine, hydrocodone and Xanax tablets, a digital scale, a Hi-Point .45 pistol with an extended magazine, and $5,042, according to the STPSO.

An additional $8,209.62 was found in a bank account in Foster’s name, which officers seized as suspected proceeds from the sale of narcotics.

Foster has been arrested and faces multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs, as well as the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.