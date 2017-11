NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend.

Ruth Funes-Godoy left her Palace Street home without permission on the morning of November 21, according to the NOPD.

Funes-Godoy is thought to be with her boyfriend, Lopez Puyol Castro.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the location of the missing juvenile, please contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit (DIU) at (504) 658-6077 or 911.