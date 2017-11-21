× NOPD investigating deadly shooting in the 7th ward

NEW ORLEANS— The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 7th ward.

Police responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 11:55 p.m., Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on the suspect or motive at this time.

You are asked to call Crimestoppers if you have any details on the crime at 504-822-1111.