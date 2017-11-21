× NOPD investigates murder on St. Anthony Street

NEW ORLEANS- NOPD Detectives are investigating a murder in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street.

Police say that they got the call of a man shot at that location aroun 11:55 Monday night.

When they arrived, they say that they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He died at the scene.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence to try and identify the shooter in this case.

If you can help, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward if an arrest is made in this case.