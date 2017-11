× Man wanted in connection to 2016 homicide in the 7th Ward

New Orleans – Police are identifying the man wanted in a 2016 homicide in the 7th Ward.

Investigators say Larry Reed, 27, killed a man at the corner of Allen and North Derbigny Streets on April 10, 2016.

Once Reed is found, he’ll be charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call Homicide Detective Nicholas Williams at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

29.974632 -90.064689