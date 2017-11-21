× I-10 East High Rise lanes reopen almost a week after emergency closure

NEW ORLEANS — Two eastbound lanes on the I-10 East High Rise bridge have reopened almost a week after closing.

The bridge was damaged in a large tire fire that broke out under the bridge Wednesday night (November 15). The fire started at an old vehicle inspection site that hasn’t been used in years.

Officials were worried that the bridge wouldn’t open in time for hectic holiday travel later this week, but emergency repairs were completed and the bridge lanes reopened today.

Traffic has been a nightmare for commuters since the two lanes were closed.