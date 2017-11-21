Happy Twerksgiving from Big Freedia!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia teamed up with Upturn Arts and the Positive Vibrations Foundation for today's "Twerksgiving."

"Twerksgiving" gave kids who attend Upturn Arts the chance to learn how to twerk, move, and shake just like Big Freedia.

8-year old, Kira Reilly said, "She's awesome. I honestly love her dancing and her nails. I think she has a lot of talent. She really just inspires me."

Since 2010, Upturn Arts has been committed to bringing arts, dance, and music education to children living in New Orleans.

Kids 4-12 were able to participate in the "Twerksgiving" camp offered today. "Twerksgiving" took place at NOLA Spaces on Toledano Street.

After they finished dancing, the kids asked Big Freedia who her favorite rapper is. She told them Jay-Z!

For more information about Upturn Arts, click HERE.