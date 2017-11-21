× Donate to Louisiana flood victims, and you could win a trip to Las Vegas to meet Britney Spears

Louisiana’s own Britney Spears is teaming up with Live Nation and a crowdfunding website to help the Louisiana School Boards Association rebuild their schools after the 2016 floods.

If you donate at least $10 through the Crowdrise website, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a trip for Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve to meet Britney Spears & attend her final Piece of Me show.

You and a friend will fly to Las Vegas, stay at Planet Hollywood, meet Britney at her last Piece of Me show ever, and more.

Every $10 you donate is an entry to win. So, $50 gets you 5 entries.

According to the fundraising website, the LSBA’s Fund for Restoring Schools was created in the wake of the devastating 2016 floods in South Louisiana that inundated the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas with water.

To date, some schools still haven’t reopened.

Click here for more information.