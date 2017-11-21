Cookin’ with Nino: Cajun Corn Bread Dressing
Ingredients:
- 2 (16 ounce) packages dry corn bread mix
- 3 cups dry bread crumbs
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana shrimp
- 1/2 pound andouille sausage
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 3 cups chopped celery
- 2/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 8 cups chicken broth
- 2 large eggs, beaten
Instructions:
- Prepare the cornbread according to package instructions. Once cornbread has cooled, crumble it into a large bowl. Stir in the bread crumbs.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large pot, sauté sausage and shrimp in butter with the onion, garlic, green bell pepper and celery until tender. Stir parsley, poultry seasoning, sage and salt into the mixture. Pour broth, eggs and cornbread/breadcrumbs into the mixture; mix until the ingredients stick together easily. Transfer to a 9×13 inch pan.
- Bake covered in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.