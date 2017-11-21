× Bank on him: Tulane quarterback, healthier and ready to lead Wave against SMU

Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks is healthier, and his play reflects it.

Banks threw for a career high 251 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win Saturday for Tulane against Houston at Yulman Stadium. The win gives Tulane, 5-6, a chance to be bowl eligible with a victory Saturday at SMU.

Banks suffered a rib injury in game two of the 2017 season at Navy. He said that injury was an issue for awhile during the season.

Banks also rushed for 68 yards in the win over Houston.

SMU, 6-5, is averaging 40 points a game. Game time at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas is 11 am. SMU is an eight point favorite.