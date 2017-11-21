× Armed robber steals cash, employee’s handgun from N.O. East Walgreens

NEW ORLEANS – An armed robber who walked into a New Orleans East Walgreens walked off with cash and an employee’s gun.

The robbery occurred just after midnight on November 21 at 7401 Read Boulevard, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified armed robber pulled out a gun and approached a 28-year-old employee from the parking lot as the employee was closing the store.

The employee pulled out his own gun, but after entering the store with the armed man, the employee handed it over.

The robber put the employee’s gun in his waistband and demanded money, according to the NOPD.

After another employee emptied the cash register, the armed man grabbed the cash and left with the employee’s handgun still in his possession.