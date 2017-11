× The Christmas Queens bring their holiday spectacular to the House of Blues

NEW ORLEANS– The Christmas Queens 2017 Holiday Spectacular is coming to the House of Blues. This drag and variety show is hosted by Peppermint and features Jiggy Caliente, Sharon Needles, Thorgy Thor, Ivy Winters, and others.

Take a look at a preview of the show here:

This show will be held on Wednesday November 22nd at the House of Blues New Orleans.

