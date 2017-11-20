× Rabbit hunter finds human remains in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE, La. – An investigation is underway after a rabbit hunter found human remains in a wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish.

Deputies were called to the area near East Factory Street in Amite around 10 a.m. Monday.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation suggests the remains are that of a middle-aged man. They say they don’t know how he died.

The remains have been sent to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) laboratory in Baton Rouge to be analyzed.