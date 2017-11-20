Queen of England honors Alabama man whose free lawn care became a mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the last three years, one man has made it his mission to help others. Now he's being recognized for his good deeds by the Queen of England.

Rodney Smith Jr. has mowed over 2,000 lawns for free in the three years since he decided to devote himself to helping the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single mothers.

What started with a goal of cutting 40 lawns, turned into the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, an organization with eight chapters around the United States that benefit not only the homeowners but also the young men and women who learn about "accomplishment, appreciation and purpose which comes from giving selflessly," according to Smith Jr.

His personal mission now includes the help of 150 kids across the country. They've all taken the pledge to be a shining example in their communities, helping those that need it while teaching the kids the importance of giving back.

Smith Jr.'s selfless work hasn't gone unnoticed. Last week he flew home to Bermuda to receive the Queen's Award and Badge of Honor, presented by the Governor of Bermuda on the Queen of England's behalf.

"It makes me feel good to see that the Queen has recognized everything we've done so far," Smith Jr. told WHNT. "God works in mysterious ways. He shows you what He wants to be done, and He's told me He wants me to do all of this, so I'm just listening to Him."

What's next in his journey? Smith Jr. says he's still waiting for that answer.

"I don't know yet. He hasn't told me yet. But hopefully soon," he said.

It's been a big venture, something Smith Jr. says he never expected. "I saw an elderly man cutting his grass and decided to pull over and help him out," he said. "That night I went home and decided to cut grass for the elderly, disabled, veterans and single mothers. I never thought it would grow into a foundation and inspire kids to do the same thing."

The community following for Raising Men Lawn Care has grown to more than 58,000 people from all over the world that have supported and encouraged him along the way.

