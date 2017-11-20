× Pink denies shading Christina Aguilera at AMAs

(CNN) — Pink and Christina Aguilera are so good.

That’s Pink’s message after people on social media accused her of grimacing during Aguilera’s performance at Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of “The Bodyguard” and its blockbuster soundtrack, Aguilera performed a medley of songs in honor of the late Whitney Houston.

Photos of Pink appearing to make a face during the performance quickly started making the rounds on Twitter and elsewhere.

The two pop stars have had issues in the past, but Pink denied Sunday that she was grimacing and retweeted Fuse TV’s Mark Sundstrom, who said the pair are all good now.

“@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women,” Sundstorm tweeted. “Stop creating something out of nothing@TheShadyFacts.”

Pink added to that by tweeting, “Christina f***ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

In October Pink told Andy Cohen on his “Watch What Happens Live” show that she and Aguilera didn’t get along when they were young artists in the industry.

Aguilera swung on her in a club, said Pink, adding that they later settled their differences. “We’re fine.” she said. “She’s a really sweet person.”

“We made up on ‘The Voice,’ Pink added. “I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”